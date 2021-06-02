Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.03%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.03% at 2485.55 today. The index has added 22.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India rose 8.89%, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 8.67% and Punjab National Bank gained 5.64%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 103.00% over last one year compared to the 56.09% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.18% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.01% to close at 15576.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.16% to close at 51849.48 today.

