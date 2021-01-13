Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.27%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.27% at 1972.65 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 9.89%, Bank of Baroda gained 6.36% and State Bank of India added 4.89%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 17.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 0.92% and Nifty Auto index added 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.01% to close at 14564.85 while the SENSEX has declined 0.05% to close at 49492.32 today.

