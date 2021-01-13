Indices trade with minor losses; India VIX jumps to 23

Domestic barometers were trading with minor losses on in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 20.25 points or 0.04% at 49,496.86. The Nifty 50 index slipped 2.05 points or 0.01% at 14,561.40.

Investors monitored the developments on the US political front as the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on an impeachment motion against President Trump today.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index lost 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,261 shares rose and 1,615 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 9,15,94,383 with 19,62,219 deaths. India reported 2,14,507 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,51,529 deaths while 1,01,29,111 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.43% to 23.86. The Nifty 28 January 2021 futures were trading at 14,578.75, at a premium of 17.35 point compared with the spot at 14,561.40.

The Nifty option chain for 28 January 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 22.5 lakh contracts at the 15,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 31.10 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index gained 1.20% to 342.70. The index added 8.32% in six days.

DLF (up 7.61%), Sobha (up 1.90%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.38%), Prestige Real Estates (up 1.10%) and Indiabulls Real Estate (up 1%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Elxsi's jumped 8.23% after the company's net profit jumped 39.5% to Rs 105.20 crore on 10.9% rise in total income to Rs 492.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 52.4% to Rs 143.60 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019. EBITDA margin expanded to 30.1% in Q3 December 2020 from 22.2% in Q3 December 2019.

Hero MotoCorp rose 0.41%. The motorcycles & scooters manufacturer, reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with expansion plans for both the countries.

Hero MotoCorp has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets. Grupo Casa Pellas - one of biggest economic groups and the leading motorcycles, cars and trucks company in Nicaragua has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp in the country.

The company has appointed Movesa S.A., as its exclusive distributor in Honduras. Movesa S.A. has 14 years of experience in the motorcycle market and is based out of Honduras. Hero MotoCorp's refreshed product portfolio in Honduras will include two new products - the XPulse 200 and the new Hunk 160R (Xtreme 160R in India).

