Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.41%, NIFTY climbs 1.16%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.41% at 3066.1 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank jumped 9.87%, Union Bank of India gained 6.98% and Bank of India rose 4.90%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 51.00% over last one year compared to the 21.38% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 2.33% and Nifty Bank index added 2.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.16% to close at 17780 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.18% to close at 59558.33 today.

