Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.44%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.44% at 2113.15 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank jumped 8.55%, Bank of Baroda added 5.63% and Indian Bank gained 4.74%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 70.00% over last one year compared to the 55.99% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 2.02% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.94% to close at 14496.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.95% to close at 48253.51 today.

