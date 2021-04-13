Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 4.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.36%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 4.49% at 2077.65 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 18.16%, Indian Overseas Bank gained 11.80% and Bank of India rose 7.28%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 63.00% over last one year compared to the 61.27% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 4.28% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 3.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.36% to close at 14504.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.38% to close at 48544.06 today.

