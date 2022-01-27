Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 5.07%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 5.07% at 2907.3 today. The index has added 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India jumped 8.91%, Canara Bank rose 8.76% and Indian Bank gained 7.76%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 60.00% over last one year compared to the 22.50% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 3.55% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.97% to close at 17110.15 while the SENSEX has declined 1.00% to close at 57276.94 today.

