Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 5.86%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 5.86% at 2450.9 today. The index has added 30.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India jumped 19.97%, Bank of Maharashtra gained 19.95% and Indian Overseas Bank added 19.85%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 26.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 2.18% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.68% to close at 15208.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.77% to close at 51703.83 today.

