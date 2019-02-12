Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.61%

PSU Bank index closed down 1.61% at 2799.6 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union fell 2.43%, shed 2.07% and slipped 1.96%.

The PSU Bank index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 2.77% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.57% and has dropped 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 0.53% to close at 10831.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.66% to close at 36153.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)