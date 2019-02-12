Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.61%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.61% at 2799.6 today. The index has lost 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India fell 2.43%, Bank of India shed 2.07% and Canara Bank slipped 1.96%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index has decreased 19.00% over last one year compared to the 2.77% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.57% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.40% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.53% to close at 10831.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.66% to close at 36153.62 today.
