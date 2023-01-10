Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 2.67%, NIFTY Crashes 1.03%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 2.67% at 4206.7 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra fell 4.35%, UCO Bank dropped 4.04% and Punjab & Sind Bank shed 3.93%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 52.00% over last one year compared to the 0.50% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index has slid 1.37% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.03% to close at 17914.15 while the SENSEX has declined 1.04% to close at 60115.48 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)