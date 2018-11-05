JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Increased government spending on infrastructure and modernisation need of the hour
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.91%

Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.91% at 3008.25 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Union Bank of India gained 4.88%, Oriental Bank of Commerce added 3.99% and State Bank of India jumped 3.36%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 0.68% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 1.65% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.27% to close at 10524 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 34950.92 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements