Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.91%

PSU Bank index closed up 2.91% at 3008.25 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, gained 4.88%, added 3.99% and jumped 3.36%.

The PSU Bank index is down 24.00% over last one year compared to the 0.68% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty index is down 1.65% and Nifty Realty index gained 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 0.27% to close at 10524 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 34950.92 today.

