Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.91%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.91% at 2474.2 today. The index is down 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank gained 6.25%, Bank of Baroda jumped 5.11% and Bank of India rose 2.97%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 7.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 2.61% and Nifty Auto index increased 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.38% to close at 15842.3 while the SENSEX added 0.34% to close at 52973.84 today.

