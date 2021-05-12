Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.24%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.04%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.24% at 2239.7 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab & Sind Bank added 9.95%, Central Bank of India gained 7.89% and UCO Bank rose 7.69%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 92.00% over last one year compared to the 59.80% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 2.97% and Nifty Commodities index is down 1.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.04% to close at 14696.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.96% to close at 48690.8 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)