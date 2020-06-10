Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.50%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.50% at 1395.05 today. The index is up 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank added 6.45%, UCO Bank jumped 6.27% and Indian Overseas Bank rose 6.03%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 55.00% over last one year compared to the 15.46% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.06% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.69% to close at 10116.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.86% to close at 34247.05 today.

