Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 1.51%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.51% at 506.05 today. The index is up 24.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd slipped 4.98%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.40% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 2.02%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 135.00% over last one year compared to the 53.56% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.91% and Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.49% to close at 17532.05 while the SENSEX is down 0.61% to close at 58765.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)