Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.14%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.14% at 217.05 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd shed 10.22%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 2.89% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.60%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 14.00% over last one year compared to the 3.75% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.34% and Nifty Bank index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.05% to close at 11472.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.12% to close at 38843.88 today.

