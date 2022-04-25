Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.76%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.27%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.76% at 431.25 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd slipped 6.58%, Sunteck Realty Ltd dropped 5.46% and Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 5.13%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 43.00% over last one year compared to the 18.22% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 3.30% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.27% to close at 16953.95 while the SENSEX is down 1.08% to close at 56579.89 today.

