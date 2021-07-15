Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 4.20%

Nifty Realty index ended up 4.20% at 393.05 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd rose 19.15%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 6.66% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 6.03%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 101.00% over last one year compared to the 49.97% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index gained 1.29% and Nifty PSE index has slid 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.44% to close at 15924.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.48% to close at 53158.85 today.

