Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 4.36%

Nifty Realty index closed up 4.36% at 236.85 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd added 11.50%, Sobha Ltd gained 11.22% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 5.85%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 10.00% over last one year compared to the 3.01% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 2.23% and Nifty PSE index added 1.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.34% to close at 11937.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.40% to close at 40707.31 today.

