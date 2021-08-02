Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 4.79%

Nifty Realty index closed up 4.79% at 417.75 today. The index has gained 21.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd added 9.94%, Sobha Ltd jumped 7.34% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 6.97%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 108.00% over last one year compared to the 43.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.56% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.77% to close at 15885.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.69% to close at 52950.63 today.

