Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.63%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.63% at 351.45 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 4.07%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd rose 3.20% and Godrej Properties Ltd gained 2.82%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 24.77% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 0.95% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 0.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.02% to close at 15106.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.04% to close at 51309.39 today.

