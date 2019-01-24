Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.17%

Realty index ended up 2.17% at 240.6 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 7.16%, gained 3.80% and shed 2.78%.

The Realty index has decreased 32.00% over last one year compared to the 2.13% fall in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 0.95% and is down 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.17% to close at 10849.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.24% to close at 36195.1 today.

