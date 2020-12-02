Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.96%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.96% at 277.9 today. The index has added 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 11.42%, Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.45% and DLF Ltd added 2.95%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 9.33% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.56% and Nifty PSE index increased 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.04% to close at 13113.75 while the SENSEX has declined 0.08% to close at 44618.04 today.

