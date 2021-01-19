Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.19%, NIFTY climbs 1.68%

Nifty Realty index ended up 4.19% at 338.15 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 11.59%, Sobha Ltd gained 6.79% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 4.82%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 18.79% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.92% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.68% to close at 14521.15 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.72% to close at 49398.29 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)