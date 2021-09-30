Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.47%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.47% at 513.8 today. The index is up 33.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 4.17%, Oberoi Realty Ltd jumped 3.17% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 2.99%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 142.00% over last one year compared to the 56.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 0.91% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.53% to close at 17618.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.48% to close at 59126.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)