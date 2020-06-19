Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 6.40%, NIFTY jumps 1.51%

Nifty Realty index closed up 6.40% at 212.95 today. The index is up 28.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd gained 9.55%, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 8.39% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 5.78%.

The Nifty Realty index is down 23.00% over last one year compared to the 13.42% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index added 3.65% and Nifty Infrastructure index increased 2.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.51% to close at 10244.4 while the SENSEX added 1.53% to close at 34731.73 today.

