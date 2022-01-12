Quiklyz to offer electric vehicles for leasing and subscription in India

Quiklyz, the vehicle leasing and subscription business vertical of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance/ MMFSL), today announced that it will offer the widest range of electric vehicles (EVs) for leasing and subscription to potential customers. Quiklyz is a new-age digital born vehicle leasing and subscription platform that offers great convenience, flexibility, and choice to customers across Indian cities.
Quiklyz currently has the largest portfolio of EVs on the subscription platform.
The portfolio spans across electric 4W from the leading OEMs offering electric vehicles including Mahindra, Tata Motors, Mercedes-Benz, MG Motors, Audi, and Jaguar as well as electric 3W load vehicles from Mahindra and Piaggio for e-commerce fleet operators.
Customers will have the flexibility to upgrade their vehicle in 2-3 years keeping in tune with ever increasing technology features in newer EV launches going forward.
The EVs on-road price is currently higher than petrol and diesel vehicles, although the running cost is much lower. The customers intending to purchase EV vehicles through bank loanstherefore must pay very high down payment. However, with Quiklyz there is no requirement for down payment, and monthly subscription charges for EV 4W starts from as low as INR 21,399 / per month.
