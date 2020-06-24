Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit declines 83.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 16126.66 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation declined 83.23% to Rs 469.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2797.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 16126.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14256.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.21% to Rs 7122.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9920.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 61895.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53878.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

