Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7782.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5185.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1847.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Bank reports consolidated net loss of Rs 267.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Goldcrest Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 118007.32 croreNet loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 7782.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6004.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 118007.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126076.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 893.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17376.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 484362.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528157.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales118007.32126076.80 -6 484362.26528157.50 -8 OPM %-2.649.02 -3.396.67 - PBDT-3359.5311353.64 PL 13982.5134433.35 -59 PBT-6012.069020.36 PL 4127.6325926.90 -84 NP-7782.556004.88 PL -893.1417376.70 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU