Indian Oil Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7782.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 118007.32 crore

Net loss of Indian Oil Corporation reported to Rs 7782.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6004.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 118007.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 126076.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 893.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17376.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 484362.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 528157.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales118007.32126076.80 -6 484362.26528157.50 -8 OPM %-2.649.02 -3.396.67 - PBDT-3359.5311353.64 PL 13982.5134433.35 -59 PBT-6012.069020.36 PL 4127.6325926.90 -84 NP-7782.556004.88 PL -893.1417376.70 PL

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 16:12 IST

