Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 125.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 17.85 crore

Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 130.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 77.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

