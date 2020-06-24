Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 125.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Pratik Panels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 17.85 croreNet Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 125.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 130.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.60% to Rs 77.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.8524.02 -26 77.5686.76 -11 OPM %-421.181.00 --91.231.97 - PBDT-121.490.53 PL -116.442.34 PL PBT-124.47-2.36 -5174 -128.59-9.73 -1222 NP-125.02-3.12 -3907 -130.77-12.67 -932
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU