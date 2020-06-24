Shetron standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.93% to Rs 37.04 crore

Net profit of Shetron declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 37.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 162.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 164.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales37.0434.32 8 162.36164.75 -1 OPM %7.8612.03 -10.4711.42 - PBDT0.581.77 -67 6.719.24 -27 PBT0.160.30 -47 1.133.31 -66 NP0.120.18 -33 0.882.20 -60

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 16:04 IST

