Finance Minister Emphasizes Need For Further Efforts By G20 Members

-
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Attends 3rd G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting
Finance Minister Says G20 Has Delivered Some Very Significant Initiatives This Year
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Appreciates AIIB's Efforts For Fast Tracking Financial Assistance To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Finance Minister Says V-shaped Pattern Of Recovery Seen In India
-
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the G20 Finance Ministers virtual meeting yesterday. Finance Ministers of the G20 countries gathered to discuss their views on the global economic outlook and downside risks in wake of the COVID-19 crisis and how G20 could carry forward the collective global action initiated during the crisis. The Finance Minister emphasized the need for further efforts by the G20 members to end the crisis and highlighted affordability and accessibility of vaccines for all as a crucial step in this direction.
Smt. Sitharaman highlighted the G20 Action Plan as the mainstay of the G20's economic response and shared that it not only coordinates our immediate response, but also guides our long-term recovery efforts. Highlighting the Debt Service Suspension Initiative as an important outcome under the G20 Saudi Arabian Presidency, the Finance Minister emphasized on the need for collective and coordinated efforts by all G20 members to achieve this deliverable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU