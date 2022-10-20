Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 75.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 5.77 croreNet profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 75.85% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.7714.70 -61 OPM %54.9483.33 -PBDT3.1612.24 -74 PBT3.0512.17 -75 NP2.209.11 -76
