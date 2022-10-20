Radhe Developers (India) standalone net profit declines 75.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 5.77 crore

Net profit of Radhe Developers (India) declined 75.85% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.7714.7054.9483.333.1612.243.0512.172.209.11

