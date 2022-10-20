Symphony standalone net profit rises 40.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.57% to Rs 215.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 40.63% to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.57% to Rs 215.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

