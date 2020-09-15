JUST IN
Raghunath International standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Raghunath International rose 1900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.570 0 OPM %71.930 -PBDT0.510.02 2450 PBT0.510.02 2450 NP0.400.02 1900

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:15 IST

