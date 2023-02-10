Hindustan Aeronautics hands over Advanced Light Helicopter to Govt. of Mauritius

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) successfully handed over an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) to the Government of Mauritius at Helicopter Division today.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayadeva, Director (Operations), HAL said HAL has handed over the helicopter way ahead of schedule. This order is in line with the Govt. of India's vision to boost defence exports to Friendly Foreign Countries.

The handing over of export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk Ill helicopter will meet the operational requirements of Mauritius Police Force. The helicopter with its state of the art equipment will further enhance the operational requirements of MPF, he said.

