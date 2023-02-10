Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 30.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.74% to Rs 5012.09 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 30.51% to Rs 382.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 293.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.74% to Rs 5012.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5049.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5012.095049.245.506.32453.56396.96447.86392.73382.42293.01

