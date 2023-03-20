Mahindra & Mahindra acquire balance stake in M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments

-
ALSO READ
Elgi Equipments' US arm to acquire minority stake in CS Industrial Services LLC, USA
Elgi Equipments announces acquisition of minority stake in CS Industrial Services
Maximus Group to acquire balance 49% stake in Kenya-based Quantum Lubricants
TI Clean Mobility to acquire balance 30% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility
BF Infrastructure to acquire balance 51% stake in Ferrovia Transrail Solutions
-
R. A. Agro Equipments (MITRA) to increase its shareholding from the existing 47.33% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. As part of this acquisition, Mahindra fully bought out Omnivore's stake in the business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU