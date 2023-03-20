JUST IN
Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra acquire balance stake in M.I.T.R.A. Agro Equipments

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra has completed the acquisition of balance stake of 52.67% in M. I. T.

R. A. Agro Equipments (MITRA) to increase its shareholding from the existing 47.33% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra. As part of this acquisition, Mahindra fully bought out Omnivore's stake in the business.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:57 IST

