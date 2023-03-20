Star Cement appoints director

-
-
With effect from 01 April 2023Star Cement has appointed Jagdish Chandra Toshniwal (DIN: 01539889) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company for a term of three years with effect from 01 April 2023 subject to approval of the members of the Company and other applicable approvals, if required.
