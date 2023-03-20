JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges lowest bidder for Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway project

Capital Market 

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech - Rail Vikas Nigam) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).

The cost of project is Rs. 1271.99 crore (TTIPL Share is 51% and RVNL Share is 49%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU