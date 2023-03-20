Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges lowest bidder for Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway project

-
ALSO READ
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges lowest bidder for HORC project
Rail Vikas Nigam JV emerges Lowest Bidder for supply of 200 Vande Bharat Trainsets
HG Infra emerges lowest bidder for highway project in Jharkhand
PNC Infra rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,260-cr project
PNC Infra rises on emerging as L-1 bidder for two projects
-
Rail Vikas Nigam announced that TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech - Rail Vikas Nigam) emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package-8).
The cost of project is Rs. 1271.99 crore (TTIPL Share is 51% and RVNL Share is 49%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU