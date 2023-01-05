Board of Arvind Fashions approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 05 January 2023The Board of Arvind Fashions at its meeting held on 05 January 2023 has noted the resignation of Piyush Gupta from the post of Chief Financial officer of the Company due to personal and family health reasons effective from close of business hours on 05 January 2023.
The Board has approved the appointment of Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia, as the Chief Financial officer of the Company with effect from 6 January 2023.
