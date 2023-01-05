JUST IN
Shankara Building Products receives affirmation in credit ratings

Shankara Building Products has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated -Rs.432 crore (Enhanced from Rs.300 crore)
Long Term Rating - CRISIL BBB+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)
Rs.60 Crore Commercial Paper - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:10 IST

