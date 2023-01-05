Shankara Building Products receives affirmation in credit ratings

From CRISIL

Shankara Building Products has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated -Rs.432 crore (Enhanced from Rs.300 crore)

Long Term Rating - CRISIL BBB+/Stable (Reaffirmed)

Short Term Rating - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)

Rs.60 Crore Commercial Paper - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)