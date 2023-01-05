Shankara Building Products receives affirmation in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial Services receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
CRISIL assigns 'CRISIL AA-' rating to NCDs of Edelweiss Financial
Shree Cement receives revision in credit ratings from CRISIL
Inox Wind receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities
Shankara Building Products standalone net profit rises 100.99% in the September 2022 quarter
-
From CRISILShankara Building Products has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL as under:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated -Rs.432 crore (Enhanced from Rs.300 crore)
Long Term Rating - CRISIL BBB+/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)
Rs.60 Crore Commercial Paper - CRISIL A2 (Reaffirmed)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU