RailTel Corp bags Rs 12 cr order from RVNL

RailTel Corporation of India received an order worth Rs 11.57 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for installing MPLS-VPN services for five years at various locations.Multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) virtual private network (VPN) is a flexible method to transport and route several types of network traffic using an MPLS backbone.
RailTel offers its MPLS-based VPN services to enterprise customers including small and medium enterprises, educational institutions and banks and financial institutions primarily aimed at enhancing their business performance. RailTel's MPLS VPN is an affordable solution to secured remote access to organization's server.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 66.01 crore on 1.73% rise in sales to Rs 417.69 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India fell 1.05% to settle at Rs 89.60 on Tuesday.
