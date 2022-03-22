Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 269.98 points or 1.5% at 18317.7 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.71%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.16%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.57%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.69%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.82%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.27%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.1%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 248.49 or 0.43% at 57044.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.15 points or 0.28% at 17069.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 98.97 points or 0.36% at 27712.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 65.76 points or 0.79% at 8270.97.

On BSE,1202 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)