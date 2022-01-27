RailTel Corp bags Rs 15-cr order from EPFO

RailTel Corporation of India said that it had received work order from Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) worth Rs 14.73 crore.

The order is for the deployment and management of diagnostic and performance tools as managed service for three years.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas. The Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 130.85% to Rs 67.50 crore on 26.69% rise in net sales to Rs 358.49 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.57% to currently trade at Rs 113.05 on the BSE.

