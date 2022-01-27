TV18 Broadcast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd and DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 January 2022.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 58.4 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd surged 13.59% to Rs 1030.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7974 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 9.23% to Rs 574.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68054 shares in the past one month.

Team Lease Services Ltd added 8.80% to Rs 4132.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3060 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd jumped 7.51% to Rs 1117.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11552 shares in the past one month.

