Railtel Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 51.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
3i Infotech gains after consortium bags WiFi monetisation project from RailTel Corp
RailTel receives work order worth Rs 170.11 cr from Puducherry Govt.
HFCL gains on bagging APOs worth Rs 448-cr from BSNL, RailTel
RailTel gains on bagging order worth Rs 186 cr
RailTel Corporation bags Rs 170 crore contract from Puducherry Government
-
Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 454.32 croreNet profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 51.60% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 454.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 417.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales454.32417.69 9 OPM %16.3716.96 -PBDT80.10126.10 -36 PBT43.1488.14 -51 NP31.9566.01 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU