Railtel Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 51.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 51.60% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 454.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 417.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.454.32417.6916.3716.9680.10126.1043.1488.1431.9566.01

