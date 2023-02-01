Railtel Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 51.60% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.77% to Rs 454.32 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 51.60% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.77% to Rs 454.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 417.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales454.32417.69 9 OPM %16.3716.96 -PBDT80.10126.10 -36 PBT43.1488.14 -51 NP31.9566.01 -52

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 07:33 IST

