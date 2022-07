Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Near 7% In May 2022

The Labour Bureau said Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for May, 2022 increased by 1.3 points and stood at 129.0 (one hundred twenty nine points). On 1-month percentage change, it increased by 1.02 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 6.97 per cent compared to 6.33 per cent for the previous month and 5.25 per cent during the corresponding month a year before. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 7.92 per cent against 7.05 per cent of the previous month and 5.26 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)