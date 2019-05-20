Raj Television Network standalone net profit rises 385.12% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.26% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Raj Television Network rose 385.12% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.26% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 62.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.8019.28 18 62.2061.57 1 OPM %45.8319.92 -21.7716.78 - PBDT9.372.52 272 9.886.73 47 PBT7.771.60 386 3.610.04 8925 NP8.151.68 385 5.40-1.37 LP

