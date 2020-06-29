Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 1.99 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

