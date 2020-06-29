Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 1.99 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.76% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.29% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.992.01 -1 5.095.55 -8 OPM %11.5614.43 -15.3214.23 - PBDT0.220.25 -12 0.640.67 -4 PBT0.140.18 -22 0.370.42 -12 NP0.070.10 -30 0.300.34 -12
